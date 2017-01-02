Khloe Kardashian’s Flirty High Ponytail — Get The Look

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian danced the night away on New Year’s Eve with the perfect hairstyle! Opting for a slicked back high ponytail with volumized waves, Khloe’s look will be your new go-to for a quick updo or easy solution to styling second-day hair. Click ahead for her hairstylist’s exact how-to.

Khloe Kardashian never fails to provide us with hair inspo, and her New Year’s Eve ponytail was no exception. Not only is the sleek style party-ready thanks to the addition of glam waves, but it also makes for the perfect way to style second or third-day hair that’s gone greasy.

Justine Marjan, Khloe’s go-to hairstylist, whether she’s rocking straight waist-length locks or a textured bob, was behind Khloe’s high ponytail, and she shared a whole step-by-step how-to at Racked.

1) If you’re working on just-washed hair, making sure it’s completely dry before starting. Brush through your hair and prep your hair for hold and texture with a spray like Bumble & Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish Spray, $31, before curling your hair.

2) Spray more of the Dryspun Finish at the roots and use your fingers to shake up your hair for more texture before pulling the hair back into a high ponytail. Divide the hair into three small sections as you comb it back and up so that you’re able to keep the hair at the crown of the head smooth.

3) Use a detailing brush to make sure the hair at the crown of the head is completely sleek and tie it in place with a black elastic, spraying with your favorite hairspray for extra hold.

4) Hide the elastic by taking a one-inch section from the pony and wrapping it around, keeping it in place with a bobby pin. Then finish by spraying more Dryspun Finish through the length of the hair for more texture.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s look? Will you be following her hairstylist’s tips to recreate her perfect pony this year?

