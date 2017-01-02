Khloe Kardashian’s Fit Tips If Your New Year’s Resolution Is To Lose Weight

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is major fit-spo for millions of people, and now, she’s offering some advice to those who are looking to her to get inspired to lose weight in 2017.

Khloe Kardashian is breaking it down. The star, who has lost approximately 40 pounds in the past couple of years, is telling the truth about her 2017 goals and how you should make goals that work for YOU, not a Kardashian.

On her app, in a post called, “New Year, New Me?” Khloe wrote:

“Lots of people use a new year to make resolutions to achieve their body goals. Everyone wants to work out more, but me, personally, I don’t really make any resolutions, exercise or otherwise. I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren’t too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up. It’s good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself.”

Khloe continued: “Everyone’s so quick to try to get places and we’re so hard on ourselves when we don’t get there fast enough. I think it’s so important to acknowledge the evolution. I don’t know what we’re constantly comparing ourselves to!!!”

“It took me a long time to get here. So this new year, remind yourself of how much progress you make in life — not just body image but mentally, too. I feel like I’ve grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations. I hope that for this new year, you take time to praise yourself for the little things you’ve accomplished.”

Khloe has always said the gym is a stress reliever for her, and a place to calm and quiet her mind. It’s about a healthy and happy mind and body!

