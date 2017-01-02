Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Kate Hudson Rings In 2017 In Sexy Lingerie Despite Freezing Temps — Pics

Mon, January 2, 2017 4:05pm EST by 2 Comments
Kate Hudson New Years Eve Outfit
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
77 Photos

Oo la la! Kate Hudson wore a sexy black body suit for New Year’s Eve in chilly Aspen — it was 34 degrees! — while Chelsea Handler bundled up in hilarious pic.

Brr! Kate Hudson, 37, had to be at least a little cold in her stunning New Year’s Eve ensemble as she celebrated in brisk Aspen, Colorado. The movie star teased Instagram followers on Dec. 31 with a little black number on a hanger with the caption, “and what are you wearing tonight…” along with the hashtag, “wonder if I will be cold.”

And what are you wearing tonight….? 🍾 #WonderIfIWillBeCold ❄️🤔❄️

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Well Kate did not disappoint and showed off her stunning figure in the little black body suit later in the night. She completed her look with golden chocker and earrings and her hair up in a bun, but kept her bangs framing her face. Love it!

Click Here To See Pics Of Chelsea Handler!

Kate posed with her dear friend Chelsea Hander, 41, and cheers-ed together as they rang in the new year. Chelsea went for a warmer outfit and chose to remain in full ski gear complete with gloves and googles. LOL.

The pair seemed to have a blast together during their holiday in Aspen. Chelsea even compared their relationship to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s. “There’s a new power couple in town,” she joked with a pic of Kate and herself posing on the slopes. Slay girls!

Some people are so stuffy 🙄 @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

We’re glad Kate’s got her girl Chelsea for the New Year’s festivities after a busy 2016. The star was linked with Hollywood studs like Brad Pitt, Diplo, and Nick Jonas. Get it girl! Who knows what 2017 holds for Kate!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate’s sexy New Year’s Eve ensemble? Sound off in the comments below!

More News From New Year's Eve:

Celebrities Celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017 — SEE PICS
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Gamble Together In Las Vegas On New Year's Day -- Sweet Pic
Queen Elizabeth Misses New Year's Day Church Due To Illness -- Is She Okay?