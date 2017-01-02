Courtesy of Instagram

Oo la la! Kate Hudson wore a sexy black body suit for New Year’s Eve in chilly Aspen — it was 34 degrees! — while Chelsea Handler bundled up in hilarious pic.

Brr! Kate Hudson, 37, had to be at least a little cold in her stunning New Year’s Eve ensemble as she celebrated in brisk Aspen, Colorado. The movie star teased Instagram followers on Dec. 31 with a little black number on a hanger with the caption, “and what are you wearing tonight…” along with the hashtag, “wonder if I will be cold.”

And what are you wearing tonight….? 🍾 #WonderIfIWillBeCold ❄️🤔❄️ A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

Well Kate did not disappoint and showed off her stunning figure in the little black body suit later in the night. She completed her look with golden chocker and earrings and her hair up in a bun, but kept her bangs framing her face. Love it!

Kate posed with her dear friend Chelsea Hander, 41, and cheers-ed together as they rang in the new year. Chelsea went for a warmer outfit and chose to remain in full ski gear complete with gloves and googles. LOL.

The pair seemed to have a blast together during their holiday in Aspen. Chelsea even compared their relationship to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s. “There’s a new power couple in town,” she joked with a pic of Kate and herself posing on the slopes. Slay girls!

Some people are so stuffy 🙄 @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

We’re glad Kate’s got her girl Chelsea for the New Year’s festivities after a busy 2016. The star was linked with Hollywood studs like Brad Pitt, Diplo, and Nick Jonas. Get it girl! Who knows what 2017 holds for Kate!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate’s sexy New Year’s Eve ensemble? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.