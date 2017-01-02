Josh Groban Apologizes For Harsh Mariah Carey Diss: It Wasn’t What I Intended

REX/Shutterstock

Josh Groban dissed Mariah Carey after her disastrous NYE performance, but it was all in jest, and now the singer is apologizing for his sarcastic response.

Minutes after Mariah Carey‘s NYE performance, singer Josh Groban tweeted: “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.”

The tweet was not taken lightly. Mariah fans hated on Josh, and led him to delete his tweet.

The next day, on January 1, Josh wrote on Twitter: “Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists.”

Mariah stunned the world when she botched her New Year’s Eve performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31. The performance was full of flubs, including lip-synching, poorly executed dance moves and then, completely giving up at the end.

Josh’s joke was a play on the famous line “every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings” from the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We don’t think he meant any harm, but tweets can definitely be misconstrued! We’re glad he apologized for his remarks, which were seen as very mean by some.

Mariah is already moving on from the talked-about performance. She wrote on her own Twitter on January 1, “Sh*t happens… Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017!”

Despite her casual tweet, sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “She may have tried to play it off with a silly tweet, as any artist would, but she’s a perfectionist who cares a lot about her image and her fans.” The source continued: “Mariah is not happy about the technical difficulties at all.”

