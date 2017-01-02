Joseline Hernandez: ‘LHH’ Star Poses Half-Naked 4 Days After Giving Birth — Sexy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

YOW-ZA! Was it Joseline Hernandez’s New Year’s resolution to get EVEN sexier? The ‘L&HH’ reality star seriously turned up the heat on Jan. 2, posing half naked in a skimpy bra only four days after giving birth to her daughter. Check out the steamy pic, here!

It’s only two days into the New Year, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, is already displaying a better, sexier, healthier version of herself! Celebrating 2017 was all about embracing new beginnings, something the Love & Hip Hop star knows A LOT about in this moment. The reality queen gave birth to her daughter, Bonnie Bella, on Dec. 28. You might say her bundle of joy was a belated Christmas present! Either way, Joseline was up to her usual antics only 4 days after welcoming Bonnie, posing for steamy mirror selfies in nothing but a a lacy, floral bra!

The photo would have been totally NSFW, if it wasn’t for Joseline covering her crotch with her hand. “When your baby is 4 days old and you’re looking like this,” she captioned the Instagram selfie. Putting the petty drama aside, Joseline’s ex, Stevie J, showed up to give unconditional support and love. Stevie took an adorable pic with Bonnie on the day she was born, resting her tiny head on his tattooed chest. It’s great to see the former couple coming together for the sake of their child, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing!

As you may recall, Joseline threatened to keep her unborn baby away from Stevie! “You will never see your daughter f*** n****,” she boasted, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. This wild statement was allegedly taken from a test message Joseline sent her former lover. For the moment, their beef seems to be a thing of the past, as they’re appearing to wave the white flag to ensure their daughter grows up in a healthy environment. Way to step up to the plate!

HollywoodLifers, doesn’t Joseline look amazing after giving birth only 4 days ago?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.