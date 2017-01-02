Joe Budden Hilariously Mocks Soulja Boy With ‘SouljaBoyChallenge’ Video– Watch

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

This is so funny! Joe Budden mocks Soulja Boy’s crazy story about how he defended himself in a home invasion.

This is hilarious. Soulja Boy, 26, posted a video telling a crazy story about how defended himself and his friends from a home invasion. In the video, Soulja told an elaborate tale about how robbers followed the rap star to his home in Atlanta, Georgia from his club.

He said he was in the studio with friends when “three-four” guys in masks came running through his house. Soulja claimed he shot one and the other home invaders escaped. When he removed the mask of the trespasser he shot, he said he recognized him. Whoa! The whole story seemed zany, but then “the police pull up and that was the end.”

Apparently, rapper Joe Budden, 36, found Soulja’s story funny because he recreated the video with his own wild story about a home invasion that gets even crazier than Soulja’s. In Joe’s story, he shoots at the home invaders like Soulja said, but in this version there were “90” robbers.

Then, Budden explained how he chased some of the robbers to the pool and he “start walking on water,” and shoots the guys in the pool then “the whole pool feels with blood.” Joe almost broke out laughing when he said, “then I dove to the bottom and I pulled they mask off and I knew who they was.” LOL. Sounds a lot like Soulja’s story.

Just paying homage to 1 of the Goats (Deadass) …. #SouljaBoyChallenge A video posted by Founder of Mood Muzik Ent. (@joebudden) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:23pm PST

