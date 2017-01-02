Drake ‘Adores’ Jennifer Lopez — But Is Threatened By Ex Casper Smart

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have brought their hot relationship into 2017 and while everything is on the up and up for the rumored A-List couple, Drizzy’s threatened. He fears that one text from Casper Smart could actually be the end!

Drake, 30, is really worried about Jenner Lopez‘s ex, Casper Smart, 29! An insider recently told HollywoodLife.com exclusive that while Drake “adores” JLo and loved ringing in the New Year with her, he’s “high key threatened by Casper.”

“[Casper] may be absent from JLo’s life right now but Drake feels like at any moment, he can show up in the night, and his relationship with JLo could potentially be a wrap,” the source added. “Casper knows JLo’s buttons. He knows her body. He knows her heart. He knows every inch of her and that makes Drake nervous. Plus, the two of them have this weird on again, off again love connection and Drake knows he can’t compete.”

Our insiders told us that Drake would never tell JLo the way he feels because he doesn’t want to come off jealous, “but in the back of his mind, he knows Casper the ghost is still hovering over JLo’s head and lingering in her heart.” Of course Casper and JLo dated on and off for years up until August 2016, when they split for the last time.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the pair spent New Years Day together living it up and gambling in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. TMZ obtained a photo of Jenny From The Block sitting at a high rollers table with Drake, looking like her bodyguard, standing directly behind her. The night before, she rang in 2017 watching him perform at the hotel.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake should be threatened by Casper? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.