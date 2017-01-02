Istanbul: American Survivor Recalls Playing Dead After Being Shot During Horrifying Attack

Courtesy of NBC

Jake Raak was enjoying his New Year’s Eve at Reina Nightclub in Istanbul when a gunman opened fire in a horrifying terrorist attack that left 39 people dead. After playing deas, the American tourist survived to become one of 60+ people left injured after the shooting, and his story of the terrifying evening is absolutely chilling.

“When he shot me, I didn’t move. I just let him shoot me,” Jake Raak, 35, an American victim of the Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year’s Eve, told NBC News. “I was shot when I was already on the ground. He was shooting people that he had already shot.”

The 35-year-old recalled staying perfectly still and silent, despite being hit with a bullet in his hip, which traveled down to his knee. “You just have to stay as calm as you can,” he explained. Jake is in stable condition and is set to travel back to the U.S. sometime this week. However, 39 people, most of whom were foreigners visiting Turkey, have been confirmed dead in the horrific attack, with at least 60 more injured.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting on Jan. 2, and said the attack was carried out “in response to a call” from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist group. It is not clear whether the call was made directly, or if the shooter was simply inspired by the call.

The shooter fled the scene after firing around 120 rounds in a matter of ten minutes, and authorities have engaged in an international manhunt to capture the suspect. Istanbul police released an image from security footage of who they believe to be the shooter. “Efforts to find the terrorist are continuing,” Turkey’s interior minister confirmed. “God willing, he will be caught in a short period of time. This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery.”

