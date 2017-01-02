Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl: When & How To Watch These Big College Football Games

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a brand new year and for sports fans, that means college football! The Auburn Tigers play the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sugar Bowl while the USC Trojans face Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 02, so find out when these games are happening and how to watch them both!

What time are the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl?

2017 doesn’t officially start for sports fans until the Rose Bowl kicks off, and that game between the University of Southern California Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. Once that game is done, football fans can tune into the Sugar Bowl to see the Auburn Tigers play the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:30 PM ET.

How can football fans watch these bowl games?

Both these games will be broadcast on ESPN, so college football fanatics don’t even have to bother picking up the remote. The games will also be broadcast online via ESPN.com, and HollywoodLife.com will make sure fans don’t miss a single second.

Who’s going to win the 2017 Sugar Bowl?

Oklahoma and Auburn have only played once before, according to the International Business Times, and that was in the 1972 Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma came away with the victory, winning 40-22. This game, which has Auburn’s 5th ranked defense against Oklahoma’s 9th ranked offense, will probably be a high scoring affair. The Sooners have struggled against ranked non-conference opponents during the season, so Auburn has a slight edge to take home the Sugar Bowl.

Who’s expected to win the 2017 Rose Bowl?

The USC Trojans have won eight games in a row, including a victory over the Washington Huskies (who will play the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.) On the other side, Penn State has won nine straight. However, Penn State’s head coach, James Franklin may have given the Trojans the Rose Bowl when he suspended some players ahead of this game.

“We have some guys who won’t participate for reasons that we won’t get into right now,” he said, per the International Business Times, “for violation of team rules. We’ll leave it at that.” Considering these two teams are so evenly matched, even the slightest advantage could determine the win, and USC goes into the game as the favorites.

Which bowl game are you more excited to see, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to watch the Sugar Bowl, the Rose Bowl, or both?

