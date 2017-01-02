Justin Bieber, Zac Efron & More: The 14 Hottest Shirtless Hunks Of 2016

FameFlyNet / Courtesy of Instagram

Okay, so 2016 wasn’t all bad. So many of our favorite Hollywood hunks stripped down and showed off their hot bods in 2016. From Justin Bieber to Zac Efron to Jaden Smith, the hottest shirtless celebrities of 2016 are right here for you to drool over.

Justin Bieber, 22, flaunted his incredible abs a lot in 2016. There’s no denying that JB has one amazing body, so we’re not complaining that he showed it off multiple times over the course of the year. When Justin gets shirtless, you can’t help but stare. He ended 2016 in the best way possible — by stripping down in Barbados. He is seriously ripped!

Zac Efron, 29, spent the majority of the year filming the Baywatch reboot, so that meant he was pretty much shirtless for all of 2016. Time and time again, Zac flaunted his jaw-dropping body (and those abs!) on the set. Seriously, have you ever seen a guy in better shape?! Nope. Definitely not.

Zac’s co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, also went shirtless while filming. It’s Baywatch, so these two studs were not required to wear shirts! Dwayne was also dubbed PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man of Alive” of 2016!

Jaden Smith, 18, showed off his rock-hard abs in a very sexy selfie in Oct. 2016. In front of a mirror, Jaden posed for the hot photo. And it was pretty clear Jaden didn’t have any underwear on!

Speaking of shirtless selfies, Joe Jonas, 27, rocked our world with one HOT snap in Aug. 2016. The DNCE frontman snapped a photo of himself and his abs in his bedroom. We are not worthy!

Check out the rest of our swoonworthy shirtless hunks of 2016 by looking through our gallery! And vote for who you think was the hottest of the year!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the hottest hunk of 2016? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.