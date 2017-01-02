Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin: Girls’ Day Out After NYE PDA With Jordan Clarkson

AKM-GSI/REX/Shutterstock

Looks like Kendall Jenner wasn’t too bothered by her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, holding hands with her rumored boyfriend, Jordan Clarkson, on New Year’s Eve! The ladies reunited for a girls’ day out on Jan. 2, and it definitely didn’t seem like there was any love triangle drama going on between them.

Nothing like a shopping date with your best gal pal, right?! Kendall Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, hit Maxfield in West Hollywood with some of their other friends on Jan. 2, and even though they both packed on the PDA with Jordan Clarkson, 24, on New Year’s Eve, there didn’t appear to be any awkwardness between them.

Just days before their outing, the gals celebrated the New Year together at the Nice Guy, where Kendall was caught making out with Jordan as the clock struck 12. At another point in the evening, though, Jordan and Hailey were photographed holding hands! Plus, it was reported that the E! reality star was also spending time with another rumored love interested, A$AP Rocky, at the party. We can’t keep track of it all!

This isn’t the first time the girls have been involved in an apparent love triangle — back in 2015, they were hanging out with Justin Bieber, 22, together a lot, and nobody could quite figure out which gal, if any, was romantically involved with him. Eventually, he and Hailey dated briefly at the beginning of 2016, while he and Kendall were actually just spotted spending time in Utah together, although it seemed strictly platonic.

As for Jordan, Kendall has been linked to him on and off for months now, although they never seem to take the relationship to the next level. Meanwhile, he and Hailey turned heads when they were spotted on a coffee date together over the summmer.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall, Hailey and Jordan’s love triangle?

