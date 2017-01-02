SplashNews

Wait, what is going on here?! Hailey Baldwin and Jordan Clarkson were photographed holding hands on New Year’s Eve…but on that very same night, he was seen making out with her BFF, Kendall Jenner! Could these besties be in the middle of a wild new love triangle?

The paparazzi seemed to catch Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Jordan Clarkson, 24, off-guard as they surfaced on New Year’s Eve holding hands! The model had a confused look on her face as the two appeared to be leaving the bash they were at, and there’s absolutely no mistaking their grip on one another’s hands, with him leading her out the door.

But we’re even more confused over this PDA-filled sighting…because Jordan was also seen kissing Kendall Jenner, 21, on New Year’s Eve! A video from inside The Nice Guy shows the basketball star passionately making out with the reality star as the clock struck 12, and since these two have been romantically linked on and off for months, it made sense that they’d ring in the New Year together. However, Kendall also spent part of her night with another one of her on-off guys, A$AP Rocky, according to E! News, which is just confusing us even more!

Interestingly, though, this isn’t the first time Jordan and Hailey have been rumored to be an item: They were spotted out for coffee over the summer, as well. Meanwhile, Hailey and Kendall have been linked to the same guy in the past — hello, Justin Bieber! — but they never seem to let it affect their friendship…so perhaps this is all just a platonic, friendly thing going on within their close-knit group!?

Either way, it certainly seems like Kendall is in no rush to settle down or get serious with one guy right now, so we can’t blame her for having a bit of fun. Especially on a wild night like NYE, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jordan PDAing with both Kendall and Hailey? Who do you think is dating who here?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.