Gwen Stefani For Revlon: New Global Ambassador For Makeup Brand

Gwen Stefani and her iconic red lip revealed that she is the new global brand ambassador for Revlon in an Instagram video posted on January 2.

Congrats, Gwen Stefani! Revlon posted a video on their Instagram on January 2, writing: “Starting 2017 with a whole lot of love — and an announcement you don’t want to miss. #RevlonXGwen #ChooseLove.”

Gwen appears in the video with her trademark platinum blonde hair and a bold red lip. Along with her flawless skin, she’s rocking a dark liner and long, full lashes. On her nails, she’s wearing a dark maroon color.

Her red, lace gown looks stunning in the behind-the-scenes photo shoot that is teased in the video.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Gwen says during the announcement. “Ok, this is the news. I, me, Gwen Stefani, am the newest Revlon global brand ambassador!”

We’re pretty shocked at this announcement because just a couple months ago, in October 2016, Ciara was announced as a brand ambassador!

Maybe they will appear in some ad campaigns together!

Gwen previously released her own makeup line in a collaboration with Urban Decay.

She is also no stranger to using drugstore beauty finds. Her longtime friend and stylist Danilo is a Pantene Celebrity Stylist & Global Brand Ambassador, so he frequently uses Pantene in her hair!

Pantene also just announced Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and professional fighter Ronda Rousey as ambassadors!

2017 is going to be a big year for beauty!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Gwen Stefani for Revlon? Do you think this partnership is a good match?

