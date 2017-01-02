Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Sexy Sister Was Hotter In 2016?

REX/Shutterstock /Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi and Bella Hadid had one heck of a year in 2016. From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to their super sexy photo shoots, these sisters are giving the Kardashians a run for their money. But who was the sexier sister of 2016? You tell us!

Gigi, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, took 2016 by storm, and they didn’t hold back. These sexy sisters wowed us over and over again on the runway, in front of the camera and more. They are both insanely gorgeous and talented, but who really won 2016? It’s time to decide.

Both sisters walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Gigi made her debut in 2015, and Bella followed in her sister’s footsteps the very next year. Gigi walked the runway in super sexy black lingerie, while Bella looked stunning in a seductive grey ensemble.

The girls then made our jaws drop when they hit the pink carpet after the show. Bella wowed in a plunging see-through gown that showed off a lot of skin. Gigi flashed cleavage and a lot of leg in a sparkling dress.

Gigi and Bella both fell in love in 2016. Gigi started dating Zayn Malik, 23, and Bella fell for The Weeknd, 26. Bella and the singer made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2016 Grammys. Bella looked gorgeous in a cleavage-baring black dress. Bella and The Weekend broke up in 2016, but it’s definitely not over between them! He couldn’t keep his eyes off of Bella at the VS Show!

Gigi and Zayn made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Met Ball. They were the hottest robot couple there!

The sisters are both models, so their bodies are always on point. Over the course of 2016, they flaunted their hot bods in a number of bikinis, workout gear, and more. Perfection clearly runs in the Hadid family!

HollywoodLifers, who was the hotter sister in 2016? Let us know!

