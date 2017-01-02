French Montana & Nicole Scherzinger Dating? — Pair Cozy Up On New Year’s Eve

REX/Shutterstock

Hold up — French Montana is now dating Nicole Scherzinger? Apparently the two musical artists were seen getting extra cozy at a New Year’s Eve celebration, according to a new report. Keep reading for all the juicy details on their night of flirtation!

New year, new you, new…boyfriend? Nicole Scherzinger, 38, might have a new love interest in her life, and he goes by the name of French Montana, 32. We can’t say for sure if the two artists kissed each other at the stroke of midnight, but a People report can confirm they were definitely getting close at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. “They were very affectionate and had their hands on each other’s legs,” an eyewitness tells the entertainment site. “They were hugging and couldn’t take their eyes off of each other all night.”

At this point we’re probably all wondering the same exact thing — what happened with Iggy Azalea? The last we heard of them they were THIS CLOSE to walking down the aisle, kind of. While the “Black Widow” rapper wasn’t necessarily expecting a ring right away, our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that she would 100% say yes when that magical moment did come around. It seemed that all was going well in their relationship, and that she had found The One. French even gifted her SEVEN diamond rings in Sept., which some fans thought was a sign of an engagement!

Around that same time, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was hanging out with Calvin Harris. Their relationship wasn’t anything romantic, even though some of us were hoping they’d hook up! What a hot couple they would make! The good pals were actually trying to make his ex, Taylor Swift, jealous. It sounds like Nicole was very much on the market for French’s taking, but we had NO IDEA that he was available too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicole and French are the new it-couple? Do you like them together?

