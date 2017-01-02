Eva Amurri: Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Reveals A Nurse Cracked Her Son’s Skull

REX/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri penned an emotional letter revealing that she is still in a ‘bad place’ after a traumatic incident involving her son. This a mother’s worst nightmare!

This is terrifying. Eva Amurri Martino, 31 shared a new blog post on her website HappilyEvaAfter.com on Jan. 1, detailing a devastating incident, in which her son Major James’, 3 months, skull was cracked by a night nurse. In the emotional post, Eva opened up how the experience changed her emotionally.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” Eva wrote in the post. “[My husband] Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams.” OMG, that is terrible!

After having rushed to her son’s side, they quickly took him to the Yale Medical Center, where he was treated for a fractured skull and “bleeding on his brain.” “I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing,” Eva added. “To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

Despite having the shock of a lifetime, Eva says she was lucky he wasn’t fatally injured. “But here’s the good part: by the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine,” she said. “He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be ok as he grows and develops.”

Even so, Susan Sarandon’s, 70, daughter said the experience gave her extreme guilt and Postpartum depression. “Let me tell you– the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more,” she wrote. “I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame. The truth is, even this woman who came so highly recommended, with a perfectly clean track record, could make a very human mistake. It could happen to anyone, and as they told me repeatedly in the hospital.”

Although months have gone by, Eva still suffers from “dizzy spells” sometimes and feels overwhelmed or nauseous. Her appetite “has decreased to nothing” and often finds herself having trouble sleeping. This is heartbreaking! Although the night nurse who dropped Major is no longer employed by the family, Eva finds it “nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now.”

Through all of the pain though, Eva has thankfully “retained a lot of optimism and humor,” and is looking forward to what the new year will bring. “With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change, and to love myself a lot more unconditionally,” she concluded.

