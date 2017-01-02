Ed Sheeran Rings In 2017 By Finally Announcing New Music: When Will It Drop?

Courtesy of Twitter

2017 is already better than 2016 because Ed Sheeran is releasing new music! Find out how and when below PLUS see what his album will be called!

I’m personally obsessed with Ed Sheeran (his song “Kiss Me” was the first dance at my wedding) so I was thrilled when Ed posted a video on Twitter on January 1.

The caption was simply “Hello 2017…” and in the video, Ed appeared in a tan sweater, holding a sign that said, “New music coming Friday!”

Ed shows off a sheepish grin before playfully grabbing the sign with his mouth!

On January 2, Ed revealed a black and blue graphic with a division sign. The caption was: “6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x.”

This “division” album follows his 2011 abum “+” and 2014’s “x.”

Back in December 2015, Ed told his fans: “Hello all. I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while. I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I’ve missed.”

He continued: “To my family and friends, if you love me, you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing. Ed x.”

After a year-long break, we hope Ed was inspired to create the magical music that he does and we can’t wait to hear his new stuff!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear Ed Sheeran’s new music?

