Drake & Jennifer Lopez Gamble Together In Las Vegas On New Year’s Day — Sweet Pic

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Looks like Drake and JLo were hoping for a little luck on New Year’s Day! After ringing in 2017 watching Drake perform, JLo stayed in Vegas and gambled on Jan. 1, with her rumored beau right behind her!

Drake and Jennifer Lopez rang in the New Year together at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas… and the next morning they celebrated by betting some money at the high roller’s table. TMZ shared a photo of the pair; the 47-year-old singer was seated at the table with Drake, 30, standing behind her.

It’s pretty clear that the two are getting more serious even though they at first, claimed they were just working on new music together.

“It just started with the two of them brainstorming on music and talking about their past relationships to come up with a song,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning. That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently. She saw this vulnerable, tender side to him that made her heart melt.”

Well, we love to see them cozying up! Right before the New Year, they also attended a prom together on Dec. 29, they were named King and Queen — and shared a kiss on the stage. They spent the night dancing together, kissing randomly and even singing to each other! So the happiness is definitely visible.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake,” a source close to Jennifer told People magazine. “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Are you a fan of the Drake & JLo romance?

