Drake Bell released a mysterious video on YouTube, teasing a major ‘Drake & Josh’ reunion! Will he and Josh Peck be returning to the screen as our favorite brother duo? Get the 4-1-1!

OMG! Drake Bell, 30, uploaded a video to his YouTube page on Dec. 29, and it has a lot of Drake & Josh fans wondering if the popular Nickelodeon show is making a comeback. But the new video isn’t exactly what you would expect from the comedy series.

In the 47-second clip, produced as a PSA, Drake reprises his role as Drake Parker. The actor informs viewers that his father, Walter Parker has gone missing in San Diego and that he is desperately trying to find him. “Hey, everyone. Drake Parker here. I’m on tour and I just got a call from my mom. Apparently, Walter, my dad is missing,” Drake began.

He mentioned that he and his siblings Josh and Meghan had all been looking for their dad, but “we don’t know where he is.” The video then cut to a clip of Walter digging in some one’s trash before running off into the distance. The video concluded with Drake pleading with fans to help him. “No one has seen him. If any one in San Diego or the surrounding areas has seen him, please use the hashtag #Wherewalter,” he added.

this weatherman went missing today #whereswalter if you have any information please message his sons @ItsJoshPeck @DrakeBell pic.twitter.com/4uwFGHYmIn — PAUL SCHUMACHER (@PAULSCHUMACHE10) December 30, 2016

@DrakeBell I'm pretty sure I saw Walter at a shake and shack in downtown Brooklyn. #whereswalter — joseph (@joeymckeon23) January 2, 2017

We gotta find him #whereswalter — Maya (@mixedbarbiexx) December 31, 2016

@DrakeBell I think I saw him at the Stony Brook AMC Theater in NY #whereswalter — Robert (@robert72894) January 1, 2017

Okay, so this definitely isn’t the kid-friendly comeback we were hoping for, but it may be an interesting promotional tactic to get people talking about the show again. Plus, many fans have already taken to Twitter to share any information that have about Walter’s whereabouts, so it is working.

Even with fans talking about the show, we’re not really sure a real reunion will be happening on TV anytime soon. Josh, 30, has been working on another show Grandfathered for some time now, Miranda Cosgrove, 23, who plays the pesky little sister Meghan, has been reportedly studying at the University of Southern California. Also, Drake has experienced a lot of legal issues in the past couple of months. Back in Sept. 2016, Drake was charged with a DUI and mandated to spend one day in jail. Yikes! So it’s safe to say that a lot has changed since the show went off the air in 2007. Drake and Josh did reunite for a brief moment on Grandfathered in Feb. 2016, but that’s probably as much as a comeback that we will see.

