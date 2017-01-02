Ciara Shows Huge Baby Bump While Cheering On Hubby Russell Wilson — Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s going to be a bumpy new year! With a baby bump, that is! Ciara showed off her pregnant belly in a cute Instagram snap on January 1.

Ciara, 31, posted the photo on Instagram on January 1 with her belly front and center!

She wrote “1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks.”

She was, of course, referring to the NFL team the Seattle Seahawks. Her husband Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the team! The 2013 Superbowl Champion was being cheered on by his wife at the stadium on New Year’s Day.

You can see the football field in her round, purple glasses! What an artsy shot!

Ciara and Russell got married in July 2016 at a STUNNING ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England. See photos by clicking on the link below!

Ciara is about 6 months pregnant right now. Our sources tell us she is due in late March, early April.

Ciara is not letting her pregnancy slow her down. She was announced as a brand ambassador for Revlon cosmetics in October 2015, and has already appeared in some ads for the brand, looking gorgeous, of course! Gwen Stefani joined her as a Revlon global brand ambassador on January 2.

Ciara also posed in her underwear, showing off her bump, for Calvin Klein intimates in December. Wow, she looks amazing!

Ciara has one son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex, rapper Future. We can’t wait to see her new baby — no doubt he or she will be absolutely gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ciara looks amazing? Do you love her baby bump?

