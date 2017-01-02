Charlie Puth Promises Album #2 In 2017: Writing About Bella Thorne Drama?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a happy New Year’s present for Charlie Puth fans! The musician is promising us a second album, but will he write about his recent drama with Bella Thorne?

Charlie Puth, 25, started the new year off right. The pop star put all the drama from 2016 behind him and tweeted his plans to kick off 2017 on the right foot. “Happy New Year,” he shared on January 1. “Today’s to do list: 1.) Go to gym. 2.) Start album #2.” Yay!

Looks like Charlie’s fans can expect to hear some new music some time in the coming months and that’s so exciting! The singer-songwriter definitely has built up some song-worthy drama in the past few months after his love triangle with Bella Thorne, 19, and Tyler Posey, 25.

Charlie was seen getting cozy with Bella on Dec. 18 in Miami. The only problem — everyone seemed to think Bella was still seeing Teen Wolf‘s Tyler. Yikes! Charlie seemed to be in the dark about the whole thing and started tweeting up a storm when he found out. “I’m sorry….You know who you are,” he wrote. “I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends….you know who you are,” he added in another tweet.

Tyler stayed quiet through the whole thing, but Bella had some things she wanted to share. “Bella is happy that the drama of her breakup and her moment with Charlie has come and gone,” a source said. So, apparently, Bella is now single and moving on from both Tyler and Charlie.

In the meantime, Bella was seen out on New Year’s Eve sharing a kiss with an unknown lady. “Everyone needs a friendly new year’s kiss,” the star captioned her Instagram post. There’s plenty of drama swirling around for Charlie to draw from for his music if he wants. In any case, Charlie seems to know how to start off the new year and wants to get back to work. Good for him!

