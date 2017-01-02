Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Chance the Rapper FINALLY debuted his young daughter on Instagram over the holiday weekend, and she is practically his twin! These pics will definitely make your day! Check them out.

We always knew Chance the Rapper, 23, had a daughter, but we had never seen her until just recently! The Grammy-nominated rapper took to Instagram on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), to introduce his nearly 2-year-old daughter Kensil Bennett, and she is SO cute!

In a series of pics and videos on Chance’s insta-account, the rapper showed off his baby girl. In the first pic, the little one is dressed in an adorable lion costume. “This is the girl who reintroduced me to God,” Chance captioned the pic. “She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.” Awww!

😭😭 now I can't stop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:15pm PST

Ima cry. Dads know you can't/won't get this love anywhere else. We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor. Mothers better know it ain't one thing in this world we can without you. Thank you to her mother, my mother and God for making all things possible. I can't wait to get back to this A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

The “Ultralight Beam” artist also shared a video that showed off Kensil’s amazing skills on the harmonica! “Play us a song,” Chance said in the clip, focusing the camera on his little girl. And after handing her the instrument, she began playing a tune! OMG, she is so talented, and she’s not even two yet! Clearly musical talent runs in the family.

The final video showed the father-daughter duo cuddling in bed. We’re SO glad to finally meet Kensil after all of this time!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the videos of Chance and Kensil?

