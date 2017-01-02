‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Premiere Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Catchphrase

REX/Shutterstock

The time has come. Arnold Schwarzenegger took his seat at the table on Jan. 2 for the premiere of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ — but what was his send off catchphrase?

And the catchphrase is…”You have been terminated… now get to the chopper.” Yes, he combined Terminator with Predator. After months of guessing, the new host of The Celebrity Apprentice Arnold Schwarzenegger, 69, told the first eliminated contestant, Carrie Keegan, that she had been terminated; Arnold’s chosen catchphrase was kept extremely quiet leading up to the premiere of the show’s 15th season on January 2.

HollywoodLife.com previously reported that the former governor of California was considering telling celebs, “You’re terminated,” after fans assumed that would be the replacement for Donald Trump‘s “You’re fired.” Mark Burnett was a fan of the phrase as well, but knew that whatever it would be, it had to be catchy and funny.

Before the big reveal, Arnold said he did not even know which phrase producers were going to pick. “We narrowed it down to like eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” he told Hollywood Reporter before the first episode aired. All people knew was the phrase would have something to do with one of Arnold’s iconic lines — and we all know he’s had a ton of popular phrases.

President-elect Donald Trump’s catchphrase, “you’re fired” became synonymous with the show itself and its’ former host. Arnold’s “you have been terminated” certainly has a lot to live up to, but he certainly has the intimidation factor down. “He’s just a powerhouse and it’s intimidating. This is my new boss!” contestant Kyle Richards said in a clip about the new host.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Arnold’s chosen catchphrase? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.