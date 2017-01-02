‘Celebrity Apprentice’: 5 Things To Know About The Star-Studded New Season

It’s finally here! ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ returns on Jan. 2 with a new host, a new boardroom, and a star-studded new cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. There’s a new host!

Although Donald Trump has hosted The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice from its start, Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking over for the 15th season. After one of Donald’s derogatory comments toward immigrants, NBCUniversal said in a statement that they were “ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump.” However, he will remain an executive producer on the show.

2. Meet the boardroom.

This season also brings a brand new boardroom full of media mavens! Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger were the first to be announced. Then NBC added Rocco DiSpirito, Tracey Edmonds, Justine “iJustine” Ezarik, Leeza Gibbons, Gemma Godfrey and Bob Harper. It is quite the boardroom!

3. Meet the cast…

Here’s who’s competing this season: Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson.

4. The catchphrase will be a good one.

Arnold has been keeping it a secret, and of course he has so many options — he obviously will not be using Donald’s “you’re fired.” However he told THR that he “narrowed it down to like eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet.” So maybe it will be Terminator 2‘s “Hasta la vista, baby,” or maybe Total Recall‘s “Consider that a divorce.” (Find out what he decided on here!)

4. When is it on?

The two-hour premiere of The Celebrity Apprentice airs on NBC on Monday, January 2 at 8PM ET.

