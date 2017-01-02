Billie Lourd Mourns Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds In Sweet Throwback Photo

Image Courtesy of Instagram

After suffering yet another devastating loss, Billie Lourd has released a heartfelt statement mourning her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, as well as her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Billie Lourd, 24, is showing her deep inner strength during what must be the most difficult time in her life. Sadly, the young Scream Queens actress has had to bid farewell to her loving grandma, Debbie Reynolds, and her mother Carrie Fisher, who passed away just one day apart. Billie took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the three of them and a thank you to fans who showed support.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 2. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.

Debbie was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, December 28, with reports claiming she suffered a stroke. At the time, the mother of two was at her son, Todd Fisher‘s, house making arrangements for her daughter, Carrie’s, funeral, reported TMZ. Very little was known about her condition at the time she was rushed away in an ambulance, but sadly she did not survive the medical emergency.

Just one day before Debbie was rushed to the hospital, her daughter, Carrie, died four days after suffering a heart attack on Friday, December 23. In a statement, Debbie mourned the loss of her beloved Carrie by thanking fans for their support. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” Debbie wrote on her Facebook page, signing the note: “Love Carries Mother.”

