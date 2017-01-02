Bella Thorne Spends NYE With Co-Star Charlie DePew — New Couple Alert?

Courtesy of Instagram

New year, new BF? Bella Thorne celebrated NYE with her ‘Famous in Love’ co-star Charlie DePew during a sexy vacay to the Bahamas, fueling rumors of a new romance. Get the scoop!

Bella, 19, escaped to the beach in the Bahamas for New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, with a group of friends and hottie Charlie DePew, 20. We don’t want to jump to any conclusions, but we’re starting to wonder if a romance is blossoming between the two!

The Famous In love stars weren’t captured in pics together, but from a series of photos and videos they shared on social media, it looked like they had a blast! Bella flooded Instagram with sexy pics of her in a tiny bikini to match her blue hair makeover. SO hot! Charlie also showed off his beach bod on social media.

What should our girl group be called? #girlgang #nye #newyearsday A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

But Bella and Charlie weren’t exactly alone the entire trip. Bella’s sister Dani Thorne, 23, and her BF Dylan Jetson and a few other close friends were also present on the vacation. And the former Disney star managed to share the love with everyone! Although there is a lot of speculation about a relationship with Charlie, Bella was caught giving a “friendly New Year’s kiss” to one of her girlfriends. Ow, ow!

Rumors of a romance between Charlie and Bella is coming at a pretty awkward time. The former Blended star was recently involved in a weird love triangle between Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey, 25, and the other Charlie, Charlie Puth, 25. The actress found herself at the center of controversy, when Charlie called her out on Twitter in Dec. 2016, suggesting that she had cheated on Tyler. Yikes! After Bella’s messy breakups, it seemed like she was going to take a break from dating altogether and just “chill” and be happy by herself! But it’s a new year and anything can happen! We’re really looking forward to see if Bella and Charlie D. take their relationship to the next level.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bella and Charlie are dating or they are just friends? Let us know your thoughts.

