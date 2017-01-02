Bella Hadid Flaunts Underwear In Sexy, Sheer Outfit For NYE

SplashNews

Bella Hadid kicked off 2017 with a bold fashion look and all of her besties! The model celebrated the New Year in a shimmering see-through outfit that put her cleavage and butt on full display. Click ahead to get the details on Bella’s underwear-baring look, and let us know what you think of her NYE style.

It looks like Bella Hadid plans to continue her streak of being one of the sexiest models in the industry in 2017. The 20-year-old, who has taken over the fashion world with big sister Gigi Hadid, made sure her New Year’s Eve look was one to remember by rocking a completely see-through ensemble that left her underwear on full display.

Since New Year’s Eve means plenty of sparkle, Bella chose a two-piece in a shimmering silver color, pairing the look with a black bralette and high-waisted underwear. Wearing a long chain necklace underneath the turtleneck crop top and flare pants, Bella created the illusion of a bodysuit, though she really chose two matching separates.

Bella celebrated the New Year at The Nice Guy in LA with model BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin by her side, who also opted for sexy ensembles. Kendall rocked black lingerie with a leopard coat and Hailey chose an all-white look with a sheer white coat and sleek boxer braids hairstyle.

I🖤U HNY!!!!!🥂 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Though Bella’s NYE look showed off her cleavage and butt, it’s not the first time she’s tried the sheer trend. During Paris Fashion Week, she wore a sheer black shirt as part of her off-duty style and in November she paired another black see-through top with black denim and a leather jacket. Bella even took the Victoria’s Secret Runway in an embellished lingerie set that featured a sheer top over her bra!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s NYE look? Will we be seeing more sheer looks in 2017?

