Nick Viall has had his fair share of controversial experience — and it looks like ‘The Bachelor’ will be no different. In a new sneak peek from the premiere, Nick comes face-to-face with a woman he’s actually slept with before!

As we told you, one of the contestants vying for Nick Viall this season is Liz, Jade Roper‘s maid of honor, so it’s not too surprising that she admits she had met him before — they were both at the wedding!

However, they apparently did more than meet. “There definitely was a connection and chemistry there and we had sex,” Liz Sandoz says in the clip. “It was just a fun night. I’m definitely nervous and I’m curious to see if he kind of figures who I am and remembers what happened that night.”

In the clip, Nick gives her a “I know you” look but doesn’t say anything about it when they do meet — and that makes her happy. “That made me feel like he doesn’t know who I am… and I kind of like that,” she says in the clip. “I like a little mystery. I kind of want to see how the night plays out and I can’t wait to refresh his memory a little bit.”

We know this season will be sexy and actually full of tears! “You kind of reach this emotional bottom where you get stripped down,” Chris Harrison said recently in an interview on On With Mario Lopez. “If you know what a Mesnick is, I will let you know that he pulled a full Mesnick. There will be man tears on this season for sure.”

Well we all know that Jason Mesnick was a crier, but hey, that just means he cares right? This is the fourth try at love for Nick and we can’t wait to watch. The Bachelor premiere airs on Jan. 2 at 8PM ET on ABC. Will you be watching?