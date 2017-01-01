Washington Redskins Vs. New York Giants Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The New York Giants hit the road New Year’s Day and hope to deliver a death-blow to their NFC East rival Washington Redskins’ playoff hopes. We’ve got your way to tune in and catch all the action via live stream.

It’s all come down to the final game of the NFL season for the Washington Redskins playoff chances. If they fall to their division rival the New York Giants on Jan. 1, their season is officially over. The Giants at 10-5 have secured their first playoff berth in five years and are riding high on adrenaline. While they’ve got nothing on the line with a loss as they’ve secured the number five seed in the NFC, they will still want to play the spoiler and keep the Skins out of the post season. There should be some epic action when the teams go at it from Fedex Field at 4:25pm EST Jan. 1, and you can tune in online thanks to Fox Sports via your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE REDSKINS VS. THE GIANTS LIVE STREAM.

The bad news for the Redskins is that they’ve been sputtering away their last games of the season, dropping three out of their last five so they really need to get their groove back if they want to stand a chance against New York. Their QB Kirk Cousins, 28, is at a major crossroads, as if he’s able to step up and show he can win big games and get his team into the playoffs, he’s looking at a huge new contract next season. If he doesn’t, the Skins could give up hope of having him as their franchise quarterback in 2017.

The Giants have vowed to play all their starters even though they’ve got nothing on the line win or lose, so Washington is going to have quite a task on their hands, especially for Kirk going up against their powerful pass rush. Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24, just wants their regular season to go out on a high note. “Obviously, you want to win the game, period. Not looking at what’s at stake for them or anyone else. You want to win the game,” he told reporters. “Definitely knowing that you could keep a team out of the playoffs, that’s a big deal in a sense. Just have to come out and do what we’re capable of doing. The rest will handle itself.”

