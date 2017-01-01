Oakland Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream — Watch The NFL Game Online

Big game! The AFC West leading Oakland Raiders will head to Colorado’s Sports Authority Field to battle the Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day. Watch this game online here and don’t miss a single down of this epic football battle at 4:25pm EST!

This game is going to be amazing with major playoff ramifications. The Oakland Raiders have already clinched a playoff berth and now have a first round bye on the line. The Raiders have a chance to clinch the AFC West division with a win or a tie.

The Raiders can also get that title in a loss if they can get a little help from the Kansas City Chiefs. If KC loses to the San Diego Chargers on their game on New Years day that would leave the Raiders on top of the AFC West too. Oh, and don’t forget the Raiders stud quarterback Derek Carr is out with a broken leg, yikes! Yep, this game is gonna be epic!

Derek, the Raiders’ starting QB, suffered a broken fibula during their Christmas Eve 33-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Matt McGloin will be taking over for the injured Derek and the Raiders will hope that he does not skip a beat. That will be tough to do as Derek threw for almost 4,000 yards before going down and had a QB rating of about 100.

So what does Trevor Siemian and the 8-7 Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos have to play for in this home game? Pride. That and the fact that they can play the spoilers to the Raiders division title dreams. The Broncos are AFC rivals with the Raiders and the last thing Denver fans want to see is the Raiders having any celebrations on their mile high field.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Raiders can hold on for the win or will the Broncos come out on top? Let us know who you will be rooting for in this wild west showdown!