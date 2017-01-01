New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

With both teams securing playoff berths, the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins still have plenty to battle for Jan. 1 in their final game of the regular season. We’ve got the details how you can catch all the action online via live stream.

The Miami Dolphins Cinderella season could end on a high note if they can knock off their AFC East rival New England Patriots when they play host at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. A win could help put the Fins in a position to move up from sixth to fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. But the Patriots will be charging hard as with a victory over Miami will give them the AFC’s number one seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Be sure to tune in when the Patriots and Dolphins square off Jan. 1 at 1pm EST, and you can watch online through your cable provider via CBS Game Tracker. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PATRIOTS DOLPHINS GAME.

If Miami wins and the San Diego Chargers are somehow able to topple the KC Chiefs , that would move the Dolphins up to playing the Houston Texans in their first playoff game. That’s a whole lot more enviable match-up than if they remain the sixth seed, which would put them on the road against the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, New England wants to make sure that their post season play will be at home in Gillette Stadium, so they’re not about to let this game get away from them. It’s expected that they’ll play all their starters and QB Tom Brady, 39, hinted about that earlier in the week saying, “I’ve been grinding on Miami (since Monday) and I have all the stuff I normally have.”

Miami head coach Adam Gase, 38 wants to keep his young team focused on beating the Patriots and just as they’ve done all season long, they are taking their games one week at a time. “We have an opportunity to play after Week 17, but our main focus is this week, and we’re going to stick to the plan that we’ve had this entire season of not looking past the opponent that we have ahead.”

He knows what a powerful team the Patriots are and how they could possibly “embarrass” the Fins unless they give 100 percent. “Our focus needs to be on New England. If not, you’ll see it on the field Sunday.” Be sure to tune in and watch to see if Miami can step it up and bring down the mighty Pats in their final game of the regular season.

