Green Bay Packers Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream — Watch The NFL Game Online

Huge game! When Aaron Rodgers takes his Green Bay Packers to Detroit to play the Lions it will be like an unofficial NFL playoff game. The loser of this one will be done for the year. Don’t miss a second of football on Jan 1st at 8:30pm EST and watch it all online here!

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions are 9-6 heading into this epic NFC North showdown at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Aaron Rodgers, 33, has his Packers poised for an incredible run at the Super Bowl heading into this game with amazing momentum and a 5-game winning streak on the line. Can they beat the Lions who find themselves on a 2-game slide but have only dropped one game at home all season?

The Lions will hope they can get a better showing from their quarterback Matthew Stafford, 28, in this big game. In Detroit’s last tough loss against the fierce Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 26th, Matt threw an interception and zero touchdowns while completing only about 56% of his attempts. He will need to play closer to his season QB rating of 93.1 if the Lions are to have a chance against the tough Packers defense.

Aaron has been an absolute beast the second half of the NFL season in his quest for a playoff berth. After losing 4-games in a row in the middle of the year, Aaron snapped back and has not lost a game since before Thanksgiving. Aaron was in a zone in his last win against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24, with 4 TD’s and zero picks. With everything on the line, this game should be a wild one.

