NHL Centennial Classic Live Stream: Watch Maple Leafs Vs. Red Wings Online

Happy Birthday, NHL! In honor of the hockey league turning 100 years old, the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 1 – in the great outdoors! It’s going to be epic game between two classic teams so click to watch.

Not only does the National Hockey League turn 100 years old in 2017, the Toronto Maple Leafs also celebrate their centennial! It’s fitting that they will host the NHL Centennial match, the first outdoor NHL hockey game in Toronto! They’ll also play a team that’s almost as old as they are – the Detroit Red Wings! Nice. The puck drops around 3:00 PM ET on New Year’s Day so get ready to kick 2017 off in style!

The NHL was formed in 1917 in Montreal with teams that used to play for the National Hockey Association. Along with the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs were born. About a decade later, in 1926, the Detroit Cougars joined the NHL, undergoing a name change in 1930 to the Detroit Falcons before being rebranded the Detroit Red Wings in 1932. Since then, Detroit has gone on to win more Stanley Cups than any American NHL franchise with 11.

They’re third overall, right behind the Montreal Canadians (who won 24) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (with 13.) Seems like Detroit and Toronto would be the perfect fit for the Centennial Classic. Plus, the game will take place outdoors at the BMO Field (where both the Grey Cup and MLS Finals took place.)

“It’s a great experience for the fans,” one Eastern Conference general manager told ESPN. “It’s a sort of celebration and exhibition of hockey. Hard on the players to play in challenging conditions, and the preparation/build-up is also hard on players.”

This game will kick off an outdoor hockey extravaganza. The 2017 Winter Classic, featuring the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, takes place on Jan. 2. Then, on Feb. 25, the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2017 Stadium Series. Amazing! After 100 years, the best hockey is yet to come!

