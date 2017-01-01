Dallas Cowboys Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Rex

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to finish off their amazing season with one last victory to kick off 2017, and they hope to get it Jan. 1 as they hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles. We’ve got your way to catch all the action online via live stream!

The Dallas Cowboys proved against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football Dec. 26 that even though they’ve secured the number one seed in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, they’re still going at every game hard! Hot off of destroying the Lions 42-21, they’re looking to put an exclamation point on their stellar season if they can beat the Philadelphia Eagles and end up 14-2. Be sure to tune in online on Fox Sports via your cable provider when the game gets underway Jan. 1 at 1pm EST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COWBOYS VS. EAGLES LIVE STREAM.

Since Dallas has everything they could hope for in the playoffs locked up, there’s a good chance head coach Jason Garrett, 50, will want to keep sensational rookie QB Dak Prescott, 23, healthy and ready for post-season play by letting Tony Romo, 36, finally take some snaps. Since Dak has locked up the starter position by leading the team to their best season in years, this may be number nine’s last regular season game as a Cowboy since there’s a good chance he’ll ask to be traded in the off-season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 74, said that their starters will play, but the question is how much time will they see? Philly head coach Jim Schwartz, 50 is prepping for plenty of scenarios. Before the game he said, “We probably have to prepare for three different quarterbacks. Not just Prescott, who we’ve already played once and we have a lot of film on, but [also] Romo, who has a track record, if they play him. And then [Matt] Sanchez. So, it does spread you a little bit thin.”

The Cowboys came away with an overtime victory when the two squads last met in week six, but the teams took vastly different paths since then. Dallas went on to win five straight games while the Eagles dropped seven of their next eight. Can the Eagles start off 2017 on a winning note by toppling the Cowboys on New Years Day? Tune in and find out!

