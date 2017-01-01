Arsenal Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Shoot! Arsenal play Crystal Palace on Jan. 1st at Emirates Stadium in London in this vital English Premier League clash. The Gunners will be going for the kill, so, don’t miss any of the soccer action. Click to watch it all online at 11am EST.

Arsenal still think that they can win the league so manager Arsene Wenger needs his team to string a run of victories together starting with Crystal Palace. This will be a big test for Crystal’s new manager Sam Allardyce so be sure to catch all the action starting at 11:00 AM EST.

The Gunners have not lost at home in the league since the opening day of the current season and will hope to close the gap to leaders Chelsea should they slip up against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on December 31. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here: CLICK TO WATCH ARSENAL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE ONLINE.

Arsene’s side boast a dominant record over the Eagles and have not lost at home to Palace since 1994. Since their return to the top flight in 2013, Palace have taken only one point from a possible 18 off the Gunners but Allardyce will hope to snatch something as he looks to lead the club clear of relegation trouble. Arsenal’s Hot Hunks — SEE THE PICS The home team will look to Alexis Sanchez, 26, and Olivier Giroud, 30, to be the men that get Sam’s rein off to a bad start. French star Olivier scored in the 1-0 victory against West Brom recently and is in form. The Gunners will be favorites in this match but Palace are fighting for their league survival and will be dangerous on the break. How To Watch Premier League Soccer Games Without Cable – Sling TV Free Trial Palace midfield duo James McArthur, 29, and Joe Ledley, 29, missed the draw with Watford on Boxing Day and could again not play. Christian Benteke, 26, could be the man that could get that vital goal for the visitors in a game that could end-up a draw. Big Sam will have his team fired-up for this match but they will need to defend well and not lose an early goal. HollywoodLifers, do you think that Arsenal can win this match or will Palace take something from the first game of 2017? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.