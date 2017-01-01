‘Spice Girls’ Reunion: Victoria Beckham & Mel C Sing Together At NYE Party

Courtesy of Instagram

Dream team! ‘Spice Girls’ singers Victoria Beckham and Mel C joined forces on Dec. 31, ringing in the New Year with a surprise performance! The ladies brought the heat while singing their hit single ‘2 Become 1.’ Click to watch their mini reunion!

Victoria Beckham, 42, and Mel C, 42, rocked the stage with their own mini comeback on New Years Eve 2017, teaming up for a star-studded party in the Maldives. The ladies ended up singing their former band’s hit single, “2 Become 1,” fulfilling many dreams at the festive soiree. Sporty Spice served as the musical guest for the evening originally, with Victoria and her family joining pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay to host the lavish NYE bash. When the hit track started, Posh Spice couldn’t resist joining her longtime friend on stage. They last performed as the Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympics, however they didn’t skip a beat during their surprise duet!

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham was present, and all smiles when she stepped into the spotlight. Their daughter Harper, 5, was also seen dancing along and singing in the soccer stud’s arms! Both of the ladies looked stunning on the momentous occasion, with Victoria rocking a bright red number, while Mel C wowed in a black dress. The ladies swayed from side to side as the audience watched them perform a soulful rendition of the 1996 smash hit! Mel C later shared an Instagram snap of the moment Posh joined her on stage, gushing in the caption, “Candle light and soul forever. A wonderful start to 2017.” It was just as much a treat for the fans!

Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton were reportedly not on the guest list, despite being the three who decided to reunite for the group’s 20th anniversary celebrations this year, according to The Sun. Sources told the publication, “They’ve always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback. There was no way Mel [C] was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special.” It definitely was an unforgettable performance, giving fans some major nostalgia while ringing in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Mel C and Victoria’s performance? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.