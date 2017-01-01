Instagram

Having a steamy NYE, literally! Usher shared a naked pic of his wife Grace in the hot tube on New Year’s Eve! We have the sexy snap, and all the details, right here!

Now that’s one way to ring in the New Year! Usher, 38, took to Instagram to share a new photo of his wife Grace Miguel nude in the hot tub! The racy snap featured Grace’s booty and back in the tub, and seriously, it was all kinds of steamy! And for how Usher captured the pic? “Bonita,” was all he wrote, which of course means “beautiful” in Spanish!

The crazy part, though, is that it looks like the “Burn” crooner deleted the picture after posting it! On his Instagram the snap is no longer there, and we can’t help but wonder if maybe Usher posted it after drinking a tad too much champagne! Still, it’s so clear how much he loves his wife, and we are just so happy that it looks like they had an amazing NYE together.

Usher and Grace — who is also his manager — got married in a secret ceremony back in Sept. 2015 over Labor Day weekend! The couple, who has been together since 2009, then jetted off to Cuba for a romantic honeymoon. “I have an incredible partner and manager,” he told Billboard at the time. “She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career. She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a business man and as a person.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the pic that Usher shared of Grace? Are you as shocked as we are by it? Let us know below.

