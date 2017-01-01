Selena Gomez: Justin Bieber Feud, AMAs Comeback & More — Her Ups & Downs Of 2016

REX Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of TMZ/Courtesy of Instagram

2016 was certainly a whirlwind for Selena Gomez! The singer went through a LOT over the last 12 months, both good and bad, and as the year comes to an end, we’re looking back on it all. Relive Sel’s ups and downs of 2016 right here!

It wouldn’t be a year in Selena Gomez’s life without some very public boy drama! The 24-year-old and Justin Bieber, 22, have continued to insist they’re so OVER, but they still had everyone talking in March when she showed up to his concert in Los Angeles. Although there were no photos of them hanging out at the show, she was caught watching from a special section in the crowd.

Things got REALLY intense with these two in August, though, when he started seeing Sofia Richie, 18. Fans gave Justin and Sofia a LOT of hate when he started posting pics with her on Instagram…and he threatened to delete his account if they didn’t stop. That’s when Sel jumped in, calling out her ex for getting mad at his fans who “supported [him] before any one ever did.” She also accused him of cheating “multiple times” while they were together. The fallout clearly took a toll on her, and just weeks later, she cancelled the remainder of her Revival tour and announced a break from the spotlight.

Sel didn’t resurface until a fan sighting in October, and her first official appearance wasn’t until the American Music Awards on Nov. 20. She looked healthy and refreshed at the show, and inspired everyone while accepting her award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist with an epic speech. Since then, she’s signed a $10 million deal with Coach, and has been spotted out and about much more often.

Besides all this drama, though, there was plenty of good that happened for Sel this year. She kicked off her incredible tour, became the most followed person on Instagram, attended high-profile events like the Grammys and Met Gala, and so much more. Relive her 2016 in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which moment of Selena’s 2016 was your favorite? What do you think will happen for her next year?

