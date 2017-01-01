Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Celebrate New Year’s Together — See Their Cute Snap

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ended 2016 strong, and celebrated their love — where else? — on Snapchat! The cute couple posted an adorable NYE video on December 31 that showed off just how happy they are together. Click through to watch!

Could Rob Kardashian be any happier right now? The new dad, 30, has just reunited with his fiancée and mother of his baby girl, Blac Chyna, 28, just in time to ring in the new year! Naturally, he had to show off his lovely lady on Snapchat so all his followers could see the fun they were having on December 31. So cute!

“Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo,” Rob captioned his Snapchat, which he crossposted to Instagram. In the video, Rob and Chyna are happily grooving to a jazzy version of “Auld Lang Syne” while using Snapchat’s cool New Year’s Eve filter. It makes them look like they’re wearing those goofy “2017” glasses, a hat and a crown, while fireworks burst in the background. Chyna’s doing her thing, preening for the camera, while Rob’s in the back, grinning like a kid. Aww!

Chyna and Rob are committed to making their relationship work after a year full of road bumps. While they fell in love and had beautiful baby Dream Kardashian, they still fought hard, and nearly broke up countless times. Their latest spat happened just before Christmas, and it was very messy, and very public.

But, as a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Chyna’s New Year’s Resolution is to love Rob like she’s never loved him before! It certainly looks like she’s sticking to that goal. Rob was most grateful for Chyna in 2016, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY; we think 2017 will be even better!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna will stay together in 2017? Tell us in the comments!