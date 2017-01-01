National Bloody Mary Day: Mouth-Watering Cocktails For Your Fave Brunch Drink

Courtesy of Ketel One

Today marks a very, very important day of the year. It is National Bloody Mary Day! Oh, and New Years Day. Why not celebrate 2017 with a fabulous Bloody Mary to kick that New Years Eve hangover? We have all the best recipes here for you!

Whether you’re drinking it because you like the taste or sipping it as a hangover cure, Bloody Mary’s are the epitome of a brunch must-haves. Now, mixologists around the world have invented their personal take on Bloodies, ranging from the addition of bacon to an entire burger. We’re celebrating National Bloody Mary Day and the start of 2017 with some amazing Bloody Mary recipes! Check them out!

The Atwood Fully Loaded Bloody by Patrick Martin

Tomato juice

2 tablespoon salt

2 tbsp pepper

Qtr cup worcester sauce

4 tbsp horseradish

2 tbsp tabasco

2 tbsp dill

2 tbsp of celery bitters

2 tbsp of pickle juice

Fresh lime and lemon juice

2 oz vodka

Mix ingredients together and garnish with chorizo, bacon, celery, olives, pickles, pickled carrot, pickled radish, lemon and lime.

Ketel One Southwest Bloody Mary

1 oz. Ketel One Vodka

0.5 oz. mezcal

3 oz. Ketel One Southwest Bloody Mary Base*

Charred bell pepper

Jalapeno slice for garnish

Southwest Bloody Mary Base*

12 oz. tomato juice

5 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. horseradish

3 pinches black pepper

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

8 oz. salsa

Add ice and roll ingredients from shaker into a rocks glass. Garnish with a charred bell pepper and jalapeno.

Bazaar Bloody Maria by Pam Wiznitzer, Trademark & Belle Shoals

Red tomatoes + Pinch Piri Piri (Portugal)

Orange tomatoes + Habanero (South America)

Yellow tomatoes + Saffron (India)

Green tomatoes + Zaatar (Middle East)

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

2 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce (UK)

2 oz Water

Blend ingredients together well and strain for seeds. The night before, make the Bloody Maria ice cubes and freeze each color individually. In a highball glass crush/smash 1-2 Bloody Maria ice cubes of each tomato color. Fill the highball with the ice, layering by color. In a desperate glass combine 2 oz Patron Reposado, .75 oz lemon juice, 3 dashes bittermans hellfire bitters, 5 dashes horseradish tincture. Pour mixture into the highball glass over ice. Add straw and garnish with a skewer that has multi colored tomatoes, fresh squash blossom, exotic international peppers and celery with leaf still attached.

Spicy Mango Michelada

1.5 oz Patron Silver

1 oz Patron Citronge Mango

.5 oz Bloody Mary mix or tomato juice

6 oz Mexican lager

1 dash Cholula hot sauce

Juice of half a lime

Chili-salt rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Rim a pint glass with a chili-salt blend. Pack glass full of ice and add the lime juice, hot sauce, Bloody Mary mix, spirits and beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Silver Wasabi Bloody Mary

1 OZ SMIRNOFF® 90 PROOF VODKA

3 OZ tomato juice

6 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes of hot sauce

1 pinch of pepper

1 squeeze of Wasabi

Mix all the ingredients together over ice in a large rocks glass and stir well ensuring all the wasabi paste has dissolved.

The Stoli Bloody Caesar

2 parts Stoli Premium

4 parts tomato juice

1/2 part fresh lemon juice

1/4 part freshly grated horseradish

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

1 dash hot sauce

1 dash salt and pepper

If you aren’t into Bloody Mary’s, top off your brunch with a mimosa or bellini, just as refreshing and yummy! Happy New Year, HollywoodLifers!

