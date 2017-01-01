National Bloody Mary Day: Mouth-Watering Cocktails For Your Fave Brunch Drink

Today marks a very, very important day of the year. It is National Bloody Mary Day! Oh, and New Years Day. Why not celebrate 2017 with a fabulous Bloody Mary to kick that New Years Eve hangover? We have all the best recipes here for you!
Whether you’re drinking it because you like the taste or sipping it as a hangover cure, Bloody Mary’s are the epitome of a brunch must-haves. Now, mixologists around the world have invented their personal take on Bloodies, ranging from the addition of bacon to an entire burger. We’re celebrating National Bloody Mary Day and the start of 2017 with some amazing Bloody Mary recipes! Check them out!
The Atwood Fully Loaded Bloody by Patrick Martin
Tomato juice
2 tablespoon salt
2 tbsp pepper
Qtr cup worcester sauce
4 tbsp horseradish
2 tbsp tabasco
2 tbsp dill
2 tbsp of celery bitters
2 tbsp of pickle juice
Fresh lime and lemon juice
2 oz vodka
Mix ingredients together and garnish with chorizo, bacon, celery, olives, pickles, pickled carrot, pickled radish, lemon and lime.
Ketel One Southwest Bloody Mary
1 oz. Ketel One Vodka
0.5 oz. mezcal
3 oz. Ketel One Southwest Bloody Mary Base*
Charred bell pepper
Jalapeno slice for garnish
Southwest Bloody Mary Base*
12 oz. tomato juice
5 dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. horseradish
3 pinches black pepper
1 oz. fresh lemon juice
8 oz. salsa
Add ice and roll ingredients from shaker into a rocks glass. Garnish with a charred bell pepper and jalapeno.
Last-Minute Cocktail Recipes — PICS!
Bazaar Bloody Maria by Pam Wiznitzer, Trademark & Belle Shoals
Red tomatoes + Pinch Piri Piri (Portugal)
Orange tomatoes + Habanero (South America)
Yellow tomatoes + Saffron (India)
Green tomatoes + Zaatar (Middle East)
Pinch Salt
Pinch Pepper
2 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce (UK)
2 oz Water
Blend ingredients together well and strain for seeds. The night before, make the Bloody Maria ice cubes and freeze each color individually. In a highball glass crush/smash 1-2 Bloody Maria ice cubes of each tomato color. Fill the highball with the ice, layering by color. In a desperate glass combine 2 oz Patron Reposado, .75 oz lemon juice, 3 dashes bittermans hellfire bitters, 5 dashes horseradish tincture. Pour mixture into the highball glass over ice. Add straw and garnish with a skewer that has multi colored tomatoes, fresh squash blossom, exotic international peppers and celery with leaf still attached.
Spicy Mango Michelada
1.5 oz Patron Silver
1 oz Patron Citronge Mango
.5 oz Bloody Mary mix or tomato juice
6 oz Mexican lager
1 dash Cholula hot sauce
Juice of half a lime
Chili-salt rim
Lime wedge for garnish
Rim a pint glass with a chili-salt blend. Pack glass full of ice and add the lime juice, hot sauce, Bloody Mary mix, spirits and beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Silver Wasabi Bloody Mary
1 OZ SMIRNOFF® 90 PROOF VODKA
3 OZ tomato juice
6 dashes of Worcestershire sauce
3 dashes of hot sauce
1 pinch of pepper
1 squeeze of Wasabi
Mix all the ingredients together over ice in a large rocks glass and stir well ensuring all the wasabi paste has dissolved.
The Stoli Bloody Caesar
2 parts Stoli Premium
4 parts tomato juice
1/2 part fresh lemon juice
1/4 part freshly grated horseradish
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
1 dash hot sauce
1 dash salt and pepper
If you aren’t into Bloody Mary’s, top off your brunch with a mimosa or bellini, just as refreshing and yummy! Happy New Year, HollywoodLifers!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP