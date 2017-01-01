Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Share Passionate New Year’s Eve Kiss — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy New Year to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! The engaged couple capped off 2016 with a passionate kiss at midnight, and it was oh so romantic. Click through to see a pic of Miley and Liam ringing in 2017!

Miley Cyrus, 23, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, were total couple #goals on New Year’s Eve 2017, engaging in a huge kiss at the stroke of midnight. Miley posted a dreamy pic of the romantic moment to her Instagram in the early hours of January 1, while the party was still popping; she couldn’t wait to let the world see how well her year was already going!

They let loose on New Year’s Eve at a golden, glittery party with both their families in attendance — the Hemsworths and Cyruses under one roof! All eyes were surely on Miley and Liam at midnight. The engaged couple grabbed each other tightly, and kissed with major passion. The incredible photo captured the kiss happening right in front of a huge marquee that read “Happy New Year”, as glitter coated every surface around them. We love Miley and Liam’s matching golden pants and shorts. So festive!

Miley and her fiancé were clearly feeling each other that night. Earlier in the evening, Miley posted a pic of Liam looking dashing in a slightly unbuttoned black shirt and his gold pants, and gushed to her followers that her “dude” was “so hot”. Yeah, we have to agree with her on that one.

Something noteworthy from their night: Miley posed for a pic with some of Liam’s relatives, and called them her “in-laws”! Is she being cheeky because they’re engaged, or was this a New Year’s Eve surprise wedding? This year is already filled with intrigue!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will get married in 2017? Tell us in the comments!

