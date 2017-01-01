Miley Cyrus Calls Liam Hemsworth’s Family Her ‘In-Laws’ — Secretly Married On NYE?

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are attached at the hip these days, and she even called her fiancé’s family the ‘in-laws’ on Dec. 31. Did the lovebirds secretly get hitched this NYE? Read ahead for EXCLUSIVE details and check out the cute pic that has everyone talking!

Family matters! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, celebrated New Year’s Eve 2017 with a party in San Diego on Dec. 31. The two seemed to have a total blast at the gold-themed bash and their loved ones were definitely bonding. Taking to social media, Miley shared a pic of her mom, Tish Cyrus, hugging close to her fiancé’s mother dearest, Leonie Hemsworth. She captioned the sweet portrait,” family #inlaws (no law).” Of course, fans were quick to speculate Miley and Liam secretly got hitched, especially since they looked more in love than ever. When the clock struck midnight, the power couple passionately kissed in front of a glittery background.

The lovebirds even made sure to clear their schedules just in time for the lavish soirée. “Liam’s family flew in from Australia to spend the holidays with Miley and her family in San Diego,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was a special holiday celebration in California as the two families spent quality time together with lots of music, food and tons of gifts. They all stayed together at a secluded, luxurious beachfront estate.” Also in attendance at the star-studded party was Luke Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Miley couldn’t keep her eyes off Liam, who looked suave in shiny gold pants and a black button-down shirt. She even shared a candid pic of her beau, while adding a message in admiration, “Sorry. My dude is HOT.” The two rekindled their romance in 2015 and they’re clearly still going strong! Both Miley and Liam are inspiring each other to be their best, as they even visited Rady Children’s Hospital on Dec. 29, putting a smile on many faces. What’s not to love!

