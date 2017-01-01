‘Mariah’s World’ Recap: Mariah & Bryan’s Relationship Heats Up At Her Birthday Party

Image Courtesy of E!

OMG! On the first ‘Mariah’s World’ episode of 2017, Mariah and Bryan heated things up with their sexiest encounter yet! Bryan surprised Mariah on her birthday, and it ended with a shirtless, champagne shower! Get the steamy details from the Jan. 1 episode here!

In true Mariah Carey fashion, she has this half serious, half joking thing where she doesn’t have birthdays. Instead she has anniversaries, because birthdays are just another sign of aging. So, her team wanted to throw her the best anniversary party ever, since she had been working so hard. And, they planned an extra special, extra sexy surprise for Mariah’s “12th” anniversary. (We’re not sure what age that puts her at…)

Anyway, the epic surprise was that her rumored boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, would jump out of a giant birthday cake — SHIRTLESS! Obviously Mariah loved it. She poured champagne all over his rock, solid abs, and the entire party crowd watched it go down. We couldn’t look away!

You think you've seen it all? Watch #MariahsWorld tonight at 9/8c on @eentertainment for a real glimpse into my world. ⭐️🎬📺❤️ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Mariah and Bryan continued to flirt and get close all night at her anniversary party. Anthony, Bryan’s best friend, and Mariah’s creative director got nervous because he felt as though Bryan was putting his job at risk, as well as Mariah’s engagement to James Packer. Yikes…

When Bryan met up with his fellow dancers after the party, they had a boys chat about what exactly went down at Mariah’s anniversary that the cameras didn’t catch. One of the dancers made it seem like Bryan left the party with Mariah. He said that Bryan slipped away with her “into the woods.” They all laughed, but no one denied anything; so, who knows. After that, Bryan gushed over how much it meant to him that he jumped out of a cake to surprise Mariah, and he revealed that he wanted their relationship to get closer after that “lap dance” he gave her at the party. OMG.

The rest of the episode centered around Molly, Stella‘s sweet, but scared assistant. Unfortunately, Molly can’t do anything right… in Stella’s eyes. At one point Mariah even jokingly prank called Molly, demanding mozzarella sticks. LOL. While Mariah’s call was a joke, what Stella did next was the furthest thing from a laughable moment. When Molly was no where to be found, because she needed some free time to herself, (aka she went to get a tattoo), Stella went off! She flipped out on Molly in front of other employees and it was brutal. At the end of the episode Stella fired Molly. And, you know she cried. So sad.

BUT, let’s get back to Mariah and Bryan’s relationship. It’s pretty safe to say that the rest of the season is only going to get better, because the previews are INSANE. Mariah and Bryan’s relationship heats up as the season goes on. In the upcoming previews, he admits that he has feelings for Mariah. It seems like he makes a move at one point, because Bryan’s seen saying he thinks he made a huge mistake when James comes in to town. However, that doesn’t seem to stop Mariah and Bryan from carrying on whatever is they may have… We can’t wait for the rest of this season of Mariah’s World.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah and Bryan will get serious in next week’s episode? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.