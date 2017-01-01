Mariah Carey Sabotaged? She Reportedly Complained To Techs But Was ‘Ignored’

This is so shocking! Mariah Carey reportedly believes her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance was the result of sabotage, allegedly by TV execs who wanted higher ratings! Mariah reportedly complained about tech issues, but was ignored, according to a new report. Click through for the insane details!

Mariah Carey, 46, allegedly thinks there was a conspiracy brewing against her behind the scenes on New Year’s Eve! The pop diva’s performance of “Emotion” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was a major flop, and she allegedly thinks that it was sabotaged by TV executives who wanted to rake in huge ratings, and “get Mariah drama,” according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

Wow! Those are some serious claims! Mariah and her team on the scene in Times Square allegedly complained to techs at the show that her earpieces weren’t working, and they were subsequently ignored, according to the sources. The trouble with her earpieces reportedly began during the pre-show, when she was being interviewed by host Ryan Seacrest. Mariah told Ryan, “It’s hard for me to hear you,” and headed to the production trailer with her team, where she was allegedly told that the earpieces were simply working on a different frequency; they would be fine onstage.

Well…we all know how that turned out. Mariah reportedly complained about her earpieces again before the show, and was again allegedly told everything was A-OK. Same goes with the prompter; it allegedly wasn’t working, so no lyrics or stage cues for Mariah! No wonder she was lost during that number! But just because her equipment wasn’t working doesn’t mean she was sabotaged. Stuff breaks; that’s show business!

As for Dick Clark Productions, sources told TMZ that the claim is “silly,” because she allegedly didn’t do a soundcheck. On top of that, the stage apparently had eight monitors amplifying sound, so if her inner ears weren’t working, the sources said she likely still could have heard the song just fine.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah was sabotaged? Tell us in the comments!