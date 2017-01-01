Mariah Carey ‘Super Upset’ Over Failed NYE Performance: She’s ‘Not Happy’ At All

Oh no! Mariah Carey’s failed NYE performance had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, and now HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the diva herself is ‘super upset.’ We have the scoop, here.

“Mariah Carey is super upset and frustrated about what happened last night,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She may have tried to play it off with a silly tweet, as any artist would, but she’s a perfectionist who cares a lot about her image and her fans. Mariah is not happy about the technical difficulties at all.” Oh no! We are so sad to hear this and feel so bad for Mimi.

In case you totally missed out on the disastrous performance, Mariah was supposed to perform a medley of hits on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve Special with Ryan Seacrest. However, when her hit song “Emotions” came on through the speakers for everyone in Times Square, Mimi just strutted around onstage and did not sing at all! OMG. Talk about a SERIOUS lip-sync fail! Mariah told the crowd that the song that she was hearing in her earpiece was not the same one that was being played.

The good part about the epic fail? Her sexy new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33, was on stage with her dancing and showed his support! Still, her fans quickly reacted on Twitter, calling her performance the “last death of 2016.” Even Grammy-winner Josh Groban SLAMMED her on the social media network, writing, “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.” OH SNAP! Poor Mariah. Let’s hope that she gets over this soon and stays strong!

