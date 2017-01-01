Mariah Carey Fires Back After Disastrous NYE Performance: ‘Sh-t Happens’

Mariah Carey sees your tweets about her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, and she doesn’t care! The diva hopped on Twitter shortly after the clock struck midnight to let her fans know that in 2017, ‘sh-t happens’! Click through to see her epic message!

Mariah Carey‘s saying “I don’t know her” to 2016. The internet erupted in a frenzy of shouts and murmurs after her highly-anticipated performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31 didn’t go quite as planned — to say the least.

Something was seriously messed up with her vocal tracking on “Emotion”, and Mariah couldn’t hear what she was supposed to be singing! Even worse, she couldn’t catch up to the pre-recorded vocals on the song, revealing that the super-high notes she’s known for were all going to be lip-synched! It was so rough that Mariah just basically gave up in the middle of the song, and walked off while her dancers were still performing. Ooof.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

But Mariah wouldn’t be Mariah without shrugging it off and moving forward. It’s Mariah’s world, and we’re all living in it! She tweeted to her fans, accompanied by a gif of herself rolling her eyes like the queen that she is: “Sh-t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017”. Now that’s how you recover from a disaster!

Clearly, she saw the people saying on Twitter that her career was the “last death of 2016.” Rude! Even famous fans like Josh Groban got in on the slams, tweeting “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.” Ouch! People are forgetting that she nailed two beautiful performances before this: “Auld Lang Syne” and “We Belong Together.” Whatever; Mariah’s going to be just fine in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by Mariah’s NYE performance? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments!