Ooh la la! Mariah Carey decided to kiss Ryan Seacrest at midnight, shortly after her disastrous performance! The songstress was seemingly caught lip-syncing on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special, but luckily ended her evening on a high note! Get the scoop.

Mariah Carey, 46, celebrated 2017 by kissing Ryan Seacrest, 42, shortly after her disastrous performance! The songstress was unfortunately caught lip-syncing while taking the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest special on Dec. 31. It seemed as though she couldn’t hear the music at all during her mashup. After singing “Auld Lang Syne” and “We Belong Together,” there were clearly technical difficulties. While performing “Emotions,” she became flustered by the ordeal, trying to power through it! We’ve got to give her credit.

Mariah definitely looked the part for the ABC special, and was all smiles for most of the evening. She closed out the night with her performance, alongside her dancer beau Bryan Tanaka, 33, who was also present during the ordeal! He definitely appeared to be just as shocked. Luckily, her twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, were also there and we know they’ll put a smile on her face. Other big names that rocked the stage included DNCE, Fifth Harmony and John Legend.

Mariah and Bryan recently enjoyed a romantic getaway, jetting off to Colorado for her favorite Christmastime tradition. As we previously reported, “This year she has brought her favorite new man in her life, Bryan. The new couple is going strong and Mariah is looking forward to spending some romantic time with her hot new man in the luxurious mountain getaway over Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re sure they’ll enjoy the rest of the night together, which always seems to make her feel better!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah and Ryan had the best 2017 NYE kiss?

