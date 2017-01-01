Mariah Carey’s NYE Performance Dissed By Fans As ‘Last Death Of 2016’: See Tweets

Courtesy of ABC

Yikes! We could not have anticipated THAT! While we look forward to ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ every year for the amazing performances and Ryan’s classic wit, we were surprised to tune in to see Mariah Carey’s epic lip-syncing disaster this year. And fans were too!

Oh what a night! Ringing in the New Year in Times Square with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has been a tradition in many a household since it first began with its original host, the late Dick Clark, back in the ’70s. And this year we were more excited to tune in on Dec. 31 than ever before after we heard that Mariah Carey, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and the bands Fifth Harmony and DNCE would be performing! But it wasn’t till Mariah’s lip syncing disaster happened that things really got crazy!

While the vocal track for Mariah’s “Emotions” was playing through the speakers for everyone in Times Square, and those of us back at home, to hear, the diva herself was walking around on stage not singing along. Oh, now that’s a lip-sync fail if we have ever seen one. Mariah said the song she was hearing in her earpiece was not the same one that was being played. But that didn’t seem to help her with fans who were already ripping her apart on social media. At least her beau Bryan Tanaka, 33, was there to lend some emotional support!

The last thing 2016 killed was what's left of Mariah Carey's career #2017withMariah — D G. Lover (@gabemango) January 1, 2017

Rip Mariah Carey sad to say that she is yet another celebrity to leave us in 2016 ..oh wait she's not dead it's her career that just died.💀 — Brendon Michael (@brendon_michael) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey:I should practice for the performance,becuz it will be filmed LIVE

Mariah Carey to Mariah Carey: i'll just wing it i'm a diva💅 pic.twitter.com/aiF1OLjkLZ — lovelyti (@lovelyti) January 1, 2017

Who did Mariah Carey kiss at midnight? Her career goodbye.#MariahCarey #RockinEve — Kara ❤️ (@KaraVann) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey was like that one person in a group project who didn't do any of the work and now has to present the whole project — TED (@Laughbook) January 1, 2017

Just watched Mariah Carey's … thing. And honestly it was probably the most appropriate tribute to 2016 ever. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey lost her lip sync battle. — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 1, 2017

I missed the live ball drop bc I rewound the tv to watch Mariah Carey's performance again & was so shook that I forgot to fast forward. — Emily Andrulonis (@emily_andro) January 1, 2017

Well, that moment certainly made the night one to remember! Though we think a night full of performances like that wouldn’t be forgotten anyway. We just can’t get over how super crazy that was. Guess it’s a sign 2017 is gonna start with a bang!

