Mariah Carey: Pics Of Her Storming Off Stage After Lip-Syncing Blunder On NYE 2017

What a night! Mariah Carey stormed off stage after having technical difficulties for several minutes on Dec. 31, while performing on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special. The blunder led to a pretty awkward moment, especially when she made her exit after lip-syncing! See ALL the pics.

Mariah Carey, 46, definitely had a rough night. The legendary songstress stormed off stage in New York City’s Times Square after a lip-syncing disaster. She came to perform a medley of hits on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, but things went awry. While trying to belt out the lyrics to her hit song “We Belong Together,” there was a vocal track malfunction which set off the timing off her performance and it only got worse from there. Getting visibly peeved by the ordeal, she said, “We didn’t have a check for this song. We’re missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is. I’m just going to let the audience sing.”

wow mariah carey is so talented she can have a conversation with her dancers while she's hitting high notes 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Oa5rDygFzu — taylor hill (@morganextdoor) January 1, 2017

After the song wrapped, she joked, “I wanted a holiday too, can’t I just have one.” Things even got more wild when the second song began. Mariah was ready to flaunt her vocal prowess with “Emotions,” but the timing seemed to be even more off, proving she was lip-syncing during the performance. Her beau Bryan Tanaka, 33, was right next to her, trying to show his support with a smile. Eventually, she got so flustered by the mishaps, she said, “bring the feathers, it just don’t get any better.” Mariah briskly made her exit, leaving millions of people in total shock. There was clearly something wrong from the beginning, even when she sang “Auld Lang Syne.”

Viewers and attendees immediately flooded to social media to talk about the blunder and share memes. One fan showed his support, writing, “I don’t think I’ve seen anyone ever give less f***s than Mariah Carey lip syncing on TV tonight and it makes me like her more.” While another said, “Mariah Carey’s singing career the final victim of 2016.” Luckily, the songstress had a good perspective, later brushing it off her shoulders. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Sh*t. happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017!”

